Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3,469.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 593,214 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,470 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after acquiring an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

