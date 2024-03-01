Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 361,597 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 392.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,597 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $23,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. CWM LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $76.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

