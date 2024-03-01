Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 24,790 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Crane worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 1,845.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 99.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 768.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Down 1.7 %

Crane stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.