Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Raised by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

