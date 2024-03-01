Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Amer Sports Company Profile

NYSE:AS opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

