Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $308.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $162.98 and a 52 week high of $310.54. The company has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

