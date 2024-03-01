Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $308.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.75. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $162.98 and a twelve month high of $310.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.