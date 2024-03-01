RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $56.24 on Thursday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. On average, analysts expect that RxSight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,493.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,653,932.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,076,746 over the last ninety days. 21.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RxSight by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 86.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

