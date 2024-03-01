RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.

RXST stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. RxSight has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RxSight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,317,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,727 shares of company stock worth $16,076,746. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 52.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RxSight by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

