Rune Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114,170.69 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Rune token can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00009305 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $114,170.69 and $208,702.52 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.76013127 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $206,687.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

