RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.48

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.48 and last traded at $113.44, with a volume of 36459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPM. Mizuho began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in RPM International by 1,735.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in RPM International by 274.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

