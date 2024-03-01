Royal Bank of Canada Raises MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$16.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.46.
MDA Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. Insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
