Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark downgraded Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.32.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 4.1 %

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.40. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

