Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $165.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CE. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.44.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $151.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

