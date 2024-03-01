Roth Capital Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million.

ENLT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,586,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,458,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,795 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,929 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,589,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,409,000 after acquiring an additional 582,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $7,629,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

