Rochelle L. Maney Sells 2,315 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,925.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,523.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Artivion by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Artivion by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

