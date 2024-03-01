RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RLJ. Wolfe Research started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.90.

RLJ stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

