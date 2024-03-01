Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a $11.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.32 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

