Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Shares of RIVN opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.