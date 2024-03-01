Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have commented on RIO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

