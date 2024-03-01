Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.70 Per Share

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 559.80 ($7.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 555.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 545.58. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,272.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 603 ($7.65).

In related news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.09), for a total transaction of £11,247.08 ($14,265.70). 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.37) to GBX 675 ($8.56) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 599.13 ($7.60).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

