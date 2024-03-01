Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. CWM LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BHF stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

