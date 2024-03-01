Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Trading Up 1.9 %

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $28.01 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

