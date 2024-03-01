Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $525,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,477,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $27.16 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $230.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.