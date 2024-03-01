Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after purchasing an additional 771,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,068,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,671,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.11.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

