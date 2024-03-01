Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $2.74 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American International Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,388,000 after acquiring an additional 342,237 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

