Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 391.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CHX opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

