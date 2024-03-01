Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,680,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 686,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

CRBG opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.