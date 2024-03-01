Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

