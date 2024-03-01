Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,453 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PG opened at $158.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,287 shares of company stock worth $43,065,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

