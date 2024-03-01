Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

