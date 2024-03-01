Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 82,842 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Victory Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 78.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 85.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Victory Capital stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

