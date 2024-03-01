Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 146,788 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 146,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Veritex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 149,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $19.63 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

