RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,686 ($46.75) and last traded at GBX 3,686 ($46.75), with a volume of 2839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,588 ($45.51).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €1.25 ($1.36) per share. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,702.81%.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($43.13) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.20) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday.

RHI Magnesita Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,421.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,034.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,497.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

About RHI Magnesita

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.