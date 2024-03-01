Reviewing 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of 2U shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 12 10 1 2.52 2U 0 8 1 0 2.11

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SentinelOne and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.

SentinelOne presently has a consensus target price of $24.02, indicating a potential downside of 14.72%. 2U has a consensus target price of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 856.75%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and 2U’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $573.08 million 14.68 -$378.68 million ($1.25) -22.53 2U $945.95 million 0.04 -$317.61 million ($3.94) -0.11

2U has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -62.89% -20.10% -14.59% 2U -33.58% -7.23% -1.52%

Summary

2U beats SentinelOne on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill for career or personal development through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides a platform that provides technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

