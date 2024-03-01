Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

