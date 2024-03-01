Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

ENLT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

ENLT stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,972,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,860,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

