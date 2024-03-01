Research Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $183.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

