Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCRN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 2.3 %

CCRN opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

