Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Patterson Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.09 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 676,473 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 523,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

