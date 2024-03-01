Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lemonade, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

LMND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

