Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE BMO opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $446,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $58,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,590,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

