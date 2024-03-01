Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.92.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $183.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.49. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

