Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,618 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $44,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

