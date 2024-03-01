Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RELX stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Relx has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

