Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx stock opened at $248.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

