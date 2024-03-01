Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 6,344 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $228,745,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.