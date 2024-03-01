Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,461 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 108.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the third quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,190,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

DIS opened at $111.51 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

