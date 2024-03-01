Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 307 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $602.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $260.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $605.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.