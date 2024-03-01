Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 240 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $240.67 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44. The company has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

